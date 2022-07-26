Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics makes up approximately 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,887,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,397,000 after buying an additional 335,762 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 99.0% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 33,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.25.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,012 shares of company stock worth $46,920,991. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DGX traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.67. 13,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,802. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.33 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.73. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

