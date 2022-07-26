Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Atlas Air Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAWW. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,861,000 after buying an additional 315,170 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $16,505,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $12,807,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after buying an additional 109,588 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1,363.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 90,985 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAWW. StockNews.com raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Up 0.9 %

Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.25. 2,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,022. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $97.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.21.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

