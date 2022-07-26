Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of Buckle worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Buckle by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Buckle by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Buckle by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of Buckle stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,426. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.08. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. Buckle had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 60.56%. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th.

Buckle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.