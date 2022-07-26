Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AU. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,197,097 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,975,000 after buying an additional 2,458,059 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,529,942 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,228,000 after buying an additional 284,820 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,253,821 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,245,000 after buying an additional 124,413 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,354,565 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,399,000 after buying an additional 400,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.73.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 1.9 %

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 139,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,924. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Stories

