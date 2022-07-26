Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GHC. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,474,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,797,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in Graham by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE GHC traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $581.45. 25 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,133. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $533.77 and a one year high of $675.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $579.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $592.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $12.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $914.72 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 9.89%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a $1.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Graham’s payout ratio is 9.37%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

