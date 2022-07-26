Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $207,067.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,523. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,290. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $192.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.37 and a 200 day moving average of $171.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.66. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NXST. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.57.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

