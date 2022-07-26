IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.95.

IMG has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of IMG stock opened at C$1.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$838.08 million and a P/E ratio of -2.57. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of C$1.72 and a 1-year high of C$4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.30.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$451.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.1320745 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.