Iconic Token Price Tops $0.12 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $193.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004780 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001576 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017345 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001962 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000309 BTC.
About Iconic Token
Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,843,782 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token.
Buying and Selling Iconic Token
