Idena Market Cap Hits $2.02 Million (IDNA)

Idena (IDNA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One Idena coin can currently be bought for $0.0332 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $104,106.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Idena has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Idena

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 87,589,439 coins and its circulating supply is 61,030,022 coins. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network. Idena’s official website is idena.io. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Idena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

