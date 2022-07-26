IDEX (IDEX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $46.26 Million

IDEX (IDEX) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. IDEX has a market cap of $46.26 million and approximately $15.21 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0698 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,092.40 or 0.99999444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 662,515,102 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. The official website for IDEX is idex.market. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IDEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

