IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $17.95 on Monday, reaching $375.56. 681,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,792. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $364.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95.

Institutional Trading of IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Stories

