IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,321 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,897 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $827,082,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,399,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,720,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,821 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,224,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,842 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 181.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,878,598 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $142,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,114 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $63.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average of $62.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.