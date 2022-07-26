IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 262 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,266,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after acquiring an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,644,000 after acquiring an additional 422,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after acquiring an additional 386,592 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $235.21 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.12 and a 200-day moving average of $246.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

