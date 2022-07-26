IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 297 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. State Street Corp increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,912,000 after buying an additional 569,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,548,089,000 after purchasing an additional 305,461 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,893,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,487,000 after purchasing an additional 120,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,374,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,597,000 after buying an additional 89,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 10,036 shares of company stock worth $1,603,911 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.1 %

ADI opened at $163.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.50 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.53 and a 200 day moving average of $158.46.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.79.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

