IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.11% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,075,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,494,000 after buying an additional 31,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,983,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 888,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,563,000 after buying an additional 397,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,641,000 after buying an additional 39,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 379,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,426,000 after buying an additional 277,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WGO opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $80.30.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $1.12. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WGO shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Northcoast Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

