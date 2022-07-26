IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CIBR opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average of $46.12. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $56.58.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%.

