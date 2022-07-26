IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 29,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 209,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,034,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $140.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.63 and a 200 day moving average of $149.04. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

