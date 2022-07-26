IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $84.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

