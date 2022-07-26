IFG Advisory LLC Buys 11,849 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $65.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average of $53.79.

