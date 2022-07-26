IFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,074 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.92.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM Price Performance

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $153.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.02. The stock has a market cap of $171.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

