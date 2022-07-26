IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cummins by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Cummins by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 191,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 87,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $206.29 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.45.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.09.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

