IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 333,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 68,455 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 98.7% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 40,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 371,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IUSB opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $54.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average of $48.86.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
