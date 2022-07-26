IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS stock opened at $324.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

