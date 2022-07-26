IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 81,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co bought a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 40.2% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 43,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,410,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 145.0% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 20,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 12,199 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.04.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

