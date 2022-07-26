IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB stock opened at $122.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.65. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

