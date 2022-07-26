IFG Advisory LLC Sells 2,692 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Gentex by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 246,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after buying an additional 87,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gentex by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,058,000 after buying an additional 65,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 246.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 50,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Price Performance

GNTX opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.69.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.