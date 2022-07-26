IFG Advisory LLC Sells 273 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,420 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 4.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,879 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,087,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 12.2% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 18,932 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 13.3% during the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.96.

Walmart Trading Down 0.1 %

WMT stock opened at $132.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $361.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.