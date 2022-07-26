IFG Advisory LLC Sells 490 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPX stock opened at $86.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.15 and a 200-day moving average of $97.43. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $136.42.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

