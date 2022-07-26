IFG Advisory LLC Sells 56 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

IYH stock opened at $274.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.75. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $247.38 and a 1-year high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

