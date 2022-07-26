IFG Advisory LLC Sells 958 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

AMP stock opened at $246.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $332.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.11.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.