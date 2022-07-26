IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Cut to C$42.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IGIFF. TD Securities lowered their price target on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS IGIFF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.19. 1,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.41. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.