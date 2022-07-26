IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Cut to C$42.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IGIFF. TD Securities lowered their price target on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.
OTCMKTS IGIFF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.19. 1,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.41. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
