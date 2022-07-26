Immotion Group (LON:IMMO) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Immotion Group Plc (LON:IMMO – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.04). Approximately 229,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 504,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

The stock has a market cap of £15.37 million and a P/E ratio of -7.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.57.

Immotion Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) experiences to partner sites on a revenue share basis. It offers solutions for edutainment, and leisure and entertainment industries, as well as sells virtual and augmented reality consumer products. The company is also involved in the design and development of software; and provision of in-home virtual reality equipment and experiences, as well as location-based entertainment services.

