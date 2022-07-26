ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Up 4.8%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.20. 70,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,909,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

ImmunoGen Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 140.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 17,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

