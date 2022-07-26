ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Up 4.8%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.20. 70,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,909,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.
ImmunoGen Trading Up 5.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 17,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ImmunoGen Company Profile
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
