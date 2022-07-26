Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th.

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ IMPP traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,252,165. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. Imperial Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons.

