Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th.

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter.

Imperial Petroleum Trading Up 14.2 %

Shares of IMPP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 536,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,252,165. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. Imperial Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.54, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 7.87.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons.

