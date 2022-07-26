Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Gap Up to $71.85

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.85, but opened at $74.46. Inari Medical shares last traded at $71.84, with a volume of 755 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NARI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.92.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $350,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $2,183,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,056,846.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,012 shares of company stock valued at $9,766,890 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading

