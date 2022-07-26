Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Independent Bank Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $71.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $62.82 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBTX. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

In other Independent Bank Group news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $187,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,617.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Independent Bank Group news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $187,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,617.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. White sold 5,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $376,292.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,231 shares in the company, valued at $576,663.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,858 shares of company stock worth $627,352. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth $336,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth $415,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.