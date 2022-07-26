Insider Buying: Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Buys 29,199 Shares of Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 29,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $261,331.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,539,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,474,506.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 22nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 15,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $138,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 25,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 100,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $902,000.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 36,717 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $361,662.45.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 25,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $245,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 32,500 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $309,725.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 11,958 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $115,514.28.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 34,366 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $333,693.86.

On Friday, June 24th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 149,120 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,443,481.60.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 142,900 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $1,557,610.00.

Shares of TCDA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,813. Tricida, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $496.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 13.6% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,652,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,805,000 after purchasing an additional 317,550 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tricida during the first quarter worth approximately $17,115,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,054,000. Bleichroeder LP increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,367,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 67,353 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,922,000. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

