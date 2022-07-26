InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Earns Buy Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins restated their buy rating on shares of InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

InterRent REIT Price Performance

InterRent REIT has a 1-year low of C$7.31 and a 1-year high of C$10.19.

Get InterRent REIT alerts:

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.53. The company had revenue of C$51.86 million during the quarter.

InterRent REIT Dividend Announcement

About InterRent REIT

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, July 31st will be issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

(Get Rating)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.