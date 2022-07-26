InterRent REIT’s (IIP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Desjardins

Desjardins restated their buy rating on shares of InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
InterRent REIT Stock Performance
InterRent REIT has a twelve month low of C$7.31 and a twelve month high of C$10.19.
InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.53. The firm had revenue of C$51.86 million for the quarter.
InterRent REIT Dividend Announcement
InterRent REIT Company Profile
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).
