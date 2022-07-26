Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Cut by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,779 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 3.3% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $426.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $394.14 and a 200-day moving average of $451.01. The company has a market cap of $120.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.17.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

