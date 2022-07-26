Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,535,341,000 after buying an additional 17,612,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,330,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018,962 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,259,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,989 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.44.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $219.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.12. The company has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.