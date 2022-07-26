Inverse Finance Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Inverse Finance has a market cap of $11.14 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Inverse Finance coin can now be bought for about $118.91 or 0.00568519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Inverse Finance has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00207159 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004818 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008301 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Inverse Finance Profile

Inverse Finance is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance.

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

