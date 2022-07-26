Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 1,137.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,157 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 140,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.