Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IVR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

NYSE:IVR opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $526.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.34. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75.

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.30. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 180.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.57%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -32.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVR. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

