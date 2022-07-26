Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Shares Acquired by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial owned about 6.79% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 44,244 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 48,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $238,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM traded down $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.14. The stock had a trading volume of 12,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,660. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.08. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $110.78 and a 12 month high of $167.91.

