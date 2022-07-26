Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stake Reduced by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,655 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 60,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 313,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 69,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

