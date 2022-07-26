Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Decreased by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 4.3% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,808,003,000 after purchasing an additional 127,231 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,989 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,352,000 after purchasing an additional 173,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,144,000 after purchasing an additional 168,682 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $300.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.90. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

