Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 26th (888, AAPL, ABCL, AGFMF, ALO, AMCX, AMH, AMRC, AMZN, AOCIF)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, July 26th:

888 (LON:888) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.01) to GBX 230 ($2.77). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get 888 Holdings plc alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $200.00 to $185.00.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$7.00.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €37.00 ($37.76) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $39.00 to $34.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $44.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $92.00 to $70.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $185.00 to $170.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$40.00.

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 690 ($8.31) to GBX 640 ($7.71). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $148.00 to $159.00.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $27.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $12.00.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $90.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $42.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $130.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $170.00 to $185.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $193.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$18.00.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $39.00 to $37.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $17.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $160.00 to $135.00.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.50.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$2.75.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 415 ($5.00) to GBX 416 ($5.01). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Craneware (LON:CRW) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,725 ($32.83) to GBX 2,320 ($27.95). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) was given a €95.00 ($96.94) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $148.00 to $130.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $141.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,200 ($14.46) to GBX 1,130 ($13.61). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $773.00 to $732.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $32.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $175.00 to $145.00.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 310 ($3.73) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 800 ($9.64) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $215.00 to $190.00.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,600 ($19.28) to GBX 1,100 ($13.25). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $212.00 to $208.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc. from $212.00 to $208.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $216.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $175.00.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$9.50.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $15.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) was given a €28.00 ($28.57) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$43.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $71.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $61.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $153.00 to $125.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,900 ($22.89) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $254.00 to $240.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $8.25 to $6.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €194.00 ($197.96) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $375.00 to $325.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $440.00 to $420.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$42.00.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $43.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $58.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $87.00 to $94.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.53) to GBX 180 ($2.17). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 320 ($3.86) to GBX 120 ($1.45). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $18.00 to $15.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $453.00 to $415.00.

Made.com Group (LON:MADE) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 72 ($0.87) to GBX 23 ($0.28). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $280.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $35.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $349.00 to $330.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. from $130.00 to $128.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $130.00 to $128.00.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $97.00 to $86.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $108.00 to $87.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $103.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €324.00 ($330.61) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright to $1.10.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $60.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $170.00 to $140.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $165.00 to $140.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $79.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $24.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $36.00 to $40.00.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $71.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$16.50 to C$15.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $375.00 to $315.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $125.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $56.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $80.00 to $65.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $480.00 to $460.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $545.00 to $500.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. from $545.00 to $500.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $51.00.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $35.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $156.00 to $145.00.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) had its price target lowered by Numis Securities Ltd from GBX 450 ($5.42) to GBX 215 ($2.59). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $43.20 to $37.00.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,825 ($21.99) to GBX 1,490 ($17.95). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $146.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $120.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $135.00.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $22.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $25.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $21.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $77.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $86.00 to $75.00.

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$45.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $28.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$68.00 to C$63.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$63.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc. from $39.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $39.00 to $45.00.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $41.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $130.00 to $110.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $108.00 to $104.00.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,600 ($43.37) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,130 ($49.76) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,400 ($40.96) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €5.50 ($5.61) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €4.50 ($4.59) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $270.00 to $254.00.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 168 ($2.02) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €230.00 ($234.69) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $242.00 to $256.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) was given a €30.00 ($30.61) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $165.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $166.00 to $152.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $175.00 to $155.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $160.00 to $145.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $165.00 to $152.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $155.00 to $133.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $135.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $130.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $160.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc from $180.00 to $150.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. from $180.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from $159.00 to $152.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $139.00 to $117.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $162.00 to $148.00.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $25.00 to $18.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $71.00 to $80.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $9.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $275.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.