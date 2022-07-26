Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 26th (888, AAPL, ABCL, AGFMF, ALO, AMCX, AMH, AMRC, AMZN, AOCIF)

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, July 26th:

888 (LON:888) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.01) to GBX 230 ($2.77). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $200.00 to $185.00.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$7.00.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €37.00 ($37.76) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $39.00 to $34.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $44.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $92.00 to $70.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $185.00 to $170.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$40.00.

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 690 ($8.31) to GBX 640 ($7.71). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $148.00 to $159.00.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $27.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $12.00.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $90.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $42.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $130.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $170.00 to $185.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $193.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$18.00.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $39.00 to $37.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $17.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $160.00 to $135.00.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.50.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$2.75.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 415 ($5.00) to GBX 416 ($5.01). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Craneware (LON:CRW) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,725 ($32.83) to GBX 2,320 ($27.95). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) was given a €95.00 ($96.94) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $148.00 to $130.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $141.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,200 ($14.46) to GBX 1,130 ($13.61). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $773.00 to $732.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $32.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $175.00 to $145.00.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 310 ($3.73) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 800 ($9.64) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $215.00 to $190.00.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,600 ($19.28) to GBX 1,100 ($13.25). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $212.00 to $208.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc. from $212.00 to $208.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $216.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $175.00.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$9.50.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $15.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) was given a €28.00 ($28.57) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$43.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $71.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $61.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $153.00 to $125.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,900 ($22.89) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $254.00 to $240.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $8.25 to $6.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €194.00 ($197.96) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $375.00 to $325.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $440.00 to $420.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$42.00.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $43.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $58.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $87.00 to $94.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.53) to GBX 180 ($2.17). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 320 ($3.86) to GBX 120 ($1.45). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $18.00 to $15.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $453.00 to $415.00.

Made.com Group (LON:MADE) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 72 ($0.87) to GBX 23 ($0.28). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $280.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $35.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $349.00 to $330.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. from $130.00 to $128.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $130.00 to $128.00.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $97.00 to $86.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $108.00 to $87.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $103.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €324.00 ($330.61) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright to $1.10.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $60.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $170.00 to $140.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $165.00 to $140.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $79.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $24.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $36.00 to $40.00.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $71.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$16.50 to C$15.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $375.00 to $315.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $125.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $56.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $80.00 to $65.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $480.00 to $460.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $545.00 to $500.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. from $545.00 to $500.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $51.00.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $35.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $156.00 to $145.00.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) had its price target lowered by Numis Securities Ltd from GBX 450 ($5.42) to GBX 215 ($2.59). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $43.20 to $37.00.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,825 ($21.99) to GBX 1,490 ($17.95). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $146.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $120.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $135.00.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $22.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $25.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $21.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $77.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $86.00 to $75.00.

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$45.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $28.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$68.00 to C$63.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$63.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc. from $39.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $39.00 to $45.00.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $41.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $130.00 to $110.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $108.00 to $104.00.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,600 ($43.37) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,130 ($49.76) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,400 ($40.96) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €5.50 ($5.61) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €4.50 ($4.59) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $270.00 to $254.00.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 168 ($2.02) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €230.00 ($234.69) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $242.00 to $256.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) was given a €30.00 ($30.61) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $165.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $166.00 to $152.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $175.00 to $155.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $160.00 to $145.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $165.00 to $152.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $155.00 to $133.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $135.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $130.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $160.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc from $180.00 to $150.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. from $180.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from $159.00 to $152.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $139.00 to $117.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $162.00 to $148.00.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $25.00 to $18.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $71.00 to $80.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $9.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $275.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

