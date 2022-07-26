Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for 3M (MMM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of 3M (NYSE: MMM) recently:

7/26/2022 – 3M is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – 3M was given a new $157.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/18/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $126.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $164.00 to $146.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $137.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $146.00 to $143.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – 3M was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

6/16/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $161.00 to $145.00.

3M Stock Performance

MMM traded up $9.64 on Tuesday, hitting $143.76. 311,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,748. 3M has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

