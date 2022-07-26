Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for 3M (MMM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of 3M (NYSE: MMM) recently:

  • 7/26/2022 – 3M is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock.
  • 7/19/2022 – 3M was given a new $157.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
  • 7/18/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/15/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $126.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
  • 7/13/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $164.00 to $146.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 7/12/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $137.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 7/8/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $146.00 to $143.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
  • 6/29/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 6/29/2022 – 3M was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
  • 6/16/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $161.00 to $145.00.

3M Stock Performance

MMM traded up $9.64 on Tuesday, hitting $143.76. 311,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,748. 3M has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.21.

3M (NYSE:MMMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

